Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, FB, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 2.6 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 257.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 264.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 97.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 316,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 426,588 contracts, representing approximately 42.7 million underlying shares or approximately 205.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 50,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 37,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, FB options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.