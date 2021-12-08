Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, FB, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 2.6 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 257.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 264.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 97.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 316,711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 426,588 contracts, representing approximately 42.7 million underlying shares or approximately 205.4% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 50,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 37,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 170.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, FB options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.