Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, DRI, GIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 596,521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 59.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 85.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 61,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 6,580 contracts, representing approximately 658,000 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 993,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,200 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 21,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,200 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, DRI options, or GIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
