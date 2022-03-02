Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, MSTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 909,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 90.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 85.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 84,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 91,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 4,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 5,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 560,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

