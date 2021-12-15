Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, LLY, DHI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 9,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 901,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 132.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 681,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 31,939 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 100.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,800 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 27,174 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.7% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 10,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

