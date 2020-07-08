Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAP, BIIB, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 21,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 231.7% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 931,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 13,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 34,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 158.1% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,800 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 22,711 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 85.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAP options, BIIB options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

