Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAN, RAMP, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aaron's Inc (Symbol: AAN), where a total of 4,779 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 477,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of AAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 747,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of AAN. Below is a chart showing AAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 4,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 456,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 61,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 6,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

