Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAN, BIIB, VRNT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aarons Holdings Co Inc (Symbol: AAN), where a total volume of 2,312 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 231,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of AAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of AAN. Below is a chart showing AAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 12,917 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verint Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNT) options are showing a volume of 1,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 352,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

