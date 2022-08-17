Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: A, TJX, GWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A), where a total volume of 7,157 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 715,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 25,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $69 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,200 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

And W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 141,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,600 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

