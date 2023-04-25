Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZUO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zuora Inc (Symbol: ZUO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.06, changing hands as low as $7.94 per share. Zuora Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZUO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZUO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.4501 per share, with $12.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.