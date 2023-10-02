Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ZTS

In trading on Monday, shares of Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $171.12, changing hands as low as $170.88 per share. Zoetis Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZTS's low point in its 52 week range is $124.1483 per share, with $194.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.13. The ZTS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

