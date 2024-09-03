Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - YUM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.72, changing hands as low as $133.31 per share. Yum! Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YUM's low point in its 52 week range is $115.525 per share, with $143.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.74. The YUM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.