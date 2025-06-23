Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - YPF

In trading on Monday, shares of YPF SA (Symbol: YPF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.64, changing hands as low as $33.49 per share. YPF SA shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YPF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YPF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.18 per share, with $47.429 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.75.

