Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - YNDX

In trading on Friday, shares of Yandex NV (Symbol: YNDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.08, changing hands as low as $38.58 per share. Yandex NV shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $28.91 per share, with $48.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.20.

