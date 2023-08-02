Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - YMM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (Symbol: YMM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.09, changing hands as low as $6.74 per share. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YMM's low point in its 52 week range is $4.58 per share, with $10.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.79.

