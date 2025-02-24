Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XSD

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: XSD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $243.00, changing hands as low as $241.00 per share. SPDR S&P Semiconductor shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSD's low point in its 52 week range is $199.09 per share, with $273.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $240.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.