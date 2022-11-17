Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XSD

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: XSD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $176.06, changing hands as low as $172.51 per share. SPDR S&P Semiconductor shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSD's low point in its 52 week range is $138.65 per share, with $250.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.76.

