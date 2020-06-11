Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XPO

In trading on Thursday, shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.73, changing hands as low as $72.11 per share. XPO Logistics, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XPO's low point in its 52 week range is $38.47 per share, with $100.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.63.

