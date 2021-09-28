Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.69, changing hands as low as $41.27 per share. XP Inc - Class A shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XP's low point in its 52 week range is $34.5338 per share, with $53.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.