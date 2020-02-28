Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLU

In trading on Friday, shares of the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF (Symbol: XLU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.07, changing hands as low as $60.70 per share. The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLU's low point in its 52 week range is $56.65 per share, with $71.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.53.

