Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLP

June 13, 2025 — 04:46 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (Symbol: XLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.01, changing hands as low as $80.93 per share. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, XLP's low point in its 52 week range is $75.605 per share, with $84.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.83.

