Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XLG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF (Symbol: XLG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $293.25, changing hands as low as $291.87 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XLG's low point in its 52 week range is $260.50 per share, with $359.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $292.23.

