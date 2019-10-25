Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XHR

In trading on Friday, shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: XHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.67, changing hands as low as $20.54 per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XHR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.47 per share, with $23.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.61.

