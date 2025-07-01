Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XHLF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (Symbol: XHLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.27, changing hands as low as $50.18 per share. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XHLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XHLF's low point in its 52 week range is $50.07 per share, with $50.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.19.

