Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XENE

In trading on Friday, shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: XENE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.97, changing hands as low as $26.16 per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XENE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XENE's low point in its 52 week range is $14.6535 per share, with $36.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.12.

