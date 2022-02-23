Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.11, changing hands as low as $37.08 per share. Weyerhaeuser Co shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WY's low point in its 52 week range is $31.795 per share, with $43.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.23. The WY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.