Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WWD

In trading on Friday, shares of Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.01, changing hands as low as $93.42 per share. Woodward, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WWD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WWD's low point in its 52 week range is $79.29 per share, with $129.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.57.

