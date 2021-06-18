Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WU

In trading on Friday, shares of Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.27, changing hands as low as $23.11 per share. Western Union Co shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WU's low point in its 52 week range is $19.065 per share, with $26.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.32. The WU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.