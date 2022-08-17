Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WTS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.46, changing hands as low as $152.79 per share. Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTS's low point in its 52 week range is $116.31 per share, with $212 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $154.14.

