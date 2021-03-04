Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WST

In trading on Thursday, shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $267.26, changing hands as low as $261.67 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WST's low point in its 52 week range is $124.53 per share, with $312.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $263.82. The WST DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

