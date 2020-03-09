Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WST

In trading on Monday, shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $142.51, changing hands as low as $139.53 per share. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WST's low point in its 52 week range is $101.805 per share, with $176.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.33.

