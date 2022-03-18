Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WSFS

In trading on Friday, shares of WSFS Financial Corp (Symbol: WSFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.81, changing hands as low as $49.61 per share. WSFS Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSFS's low point in its 52 week range is $42.58 per share, with $56.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.