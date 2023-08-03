Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WSC

In trading on Thursday, shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.27, changing hands as low as $43.47 per share. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.81 per share, with $53.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.30.

