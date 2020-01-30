Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WRI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (Symbol: WRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.12, changing hands as low as $28.91 per share. Weingarten Realty Investors shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.10 per share, with $32.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.07.

