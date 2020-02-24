Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WPP

In trading on Monday, shares of WPP plc (Symbol: WPP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.28, changing hands as low as $59.62 per share. WPP plc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPP's low point in its 52 week range is $52.58 per share, with $70.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.69.

