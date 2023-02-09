Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WPC

In trading on Thursday, shares of W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.99, changing hands as low as $80.91 per share. W.P. Carey Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WPC's low point in its 52 week range is $67.765 per share, with $89.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.94.
