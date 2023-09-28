Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WOR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.06, changing hands as low as $61.33 per share. Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 13.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WOR's low point in its 52 week range is $38.01 per share, with $77.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.