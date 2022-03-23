Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WNS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WNS Ltd (Symbol: WNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.81, changing hands as low as $83.53 per share. WNS Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WNS's low point in its 52 week range is $67.36 per share, with $91.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.68.

