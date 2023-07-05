Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WNC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Wabash National Corp (Symbol: WNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.57, changing hands as low as $22.72 per share. Wabash National Corp shares are currently trading down about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WNC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.97 per share, with $30.096 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.13.
