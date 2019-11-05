Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.64, changing hands as low as $108.43 per share. Waste Management, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WM's low point in its 52 week range is $83.485 per share, with $121.7673 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.47.

