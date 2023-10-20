Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WIRE

In trading on Friday, shares of Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $170.82, changing hands as low as $169.26 per share. Encore Wire Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WIRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WIRE's low point in its 52 week range is $125.85 per share, with $206.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.96.

