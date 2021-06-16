Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WGO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.99, changing hands as low as $64.84 per share. Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $44.33 per share, with $87.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.57.

