Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WGO

In trading on Monday, shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.80, changing hands as low as $59.43 per share. Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.05 per share, with $80.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.80.

