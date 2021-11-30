Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WELL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.10, changing hands as low as $79.89 per share. Welltower Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WELL's low point in its 52 week range is $59.38 per share, with $89.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.81. The WELL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

