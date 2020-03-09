Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WD

In trading on Monday, shares of Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.90, changing hands as low as $59.49 per share. Walker & Dunlop Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WD's low point in its 52 week range is $49.49 per share, with $79.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.05.

