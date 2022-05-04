Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WCN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $130.79, changing hands as low as $128.27 per share. Waste Connections Inc shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCN's low point in its 52 week range is $115.7501 per share, with $145.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.