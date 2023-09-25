Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WCLD

In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF (Symbol: WCLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.16, changing hands as low as $29.04 per share. WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WCLD's low point in its 52 week range is $22.79 per share, with $34.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.20.
