Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WCC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.85, changing hands as low as $147.15 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 23.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCC's low point in its 52 week range is $121.905 per share, with $195.4311 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.16.

