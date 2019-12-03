Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WBT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Welbilt Inc (Symbol: WBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.52, changing hands as low as $16.29 per share. Welbilt Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.66 per share, with $19.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.43.

