Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WBS

In trading on Monday, shares of Webster Financial Corp (Symbol: WBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.57, changing hands as low as $44.12 per share. Webster Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WBS's low point in its 52 week range is $31.03 per share, with $56.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.37.

