Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WAL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.13, changing hands as low as $45.90 per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WAL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.35 per share, with $81.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.53.

